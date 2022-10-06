News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Fire chiefs warning after blaze breaks out in Doncaster woodlands

Fire chiefs have urged people to take care in the countryside around Doncaster after a woodland blaze.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 9:48 am - 1 min read

Crews from Rossington attended a small, deep seated fire in woodland off West End Lane.

A spokesman said: “Although summer has long gone, the ground is still very dry and easily set alight. When this happens and fire spreads underground it is a pain to put out.

“If you see anything suspicious please report it on 0800 169 5558 or report it online on Firestoppersreport.co.uk.”

Fire broke out in woodlands in Rossington.
DoncasterFireRossington