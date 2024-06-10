Final call for tech startups to take part in ‘train operators’ Dragons Den’.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Applicants to a scheme dubbed ‘the train operators’ Dragons Den’ have only got until Sunday (16 June) to apply.

In April, LNER, Northern, Southeastern and TransPennine Express joined forces on the project Future Labs, to support innovation in the rail industry.

The operators announced they were looking for cutting-edge technology startups to apply with their ideas that would address common and emerging issues for the sector.

Successful applicants will gain access to industry data and resources as well as mentors and subject matter experts working for the train operators to bring their products and services to life.

They will be able to apply, test and demonstrate their ideas in real-world environments over 12-weeks.

For more information and details of how to apply, visit: www.thefuturelabs.co.uk.

A spokesperson said:

“Future Labs is all about transforming the rail industry through open, pioneering and proven innovation.

“By giving technology startups access to live environments and expert mentorship they can test their proposed solutions in a real-world environment.

“Ultimately, this is about advancing passenger and employee experience as well as supporting performance and operational excellence.

“But interested parties will have to be quick. The application process closes on Sunday 16 June.”