Female Doncaster police officer arrested on blackmail and corruption charges

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 27-year-old constable was arrested yesterday (Thursday 5 October) following a report to the force's Professional Standards Department (PSD).

The officer, who has not been named, has been released on bail, South Yorkshire Police has said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offences, which also includes misconduct in a public office, are alleged to have taken place while off duty, but relate to work she was undertaking as part of her role in policing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 27-year-old Doncaster police officer has been arrested on suspicion of blackmail and corruption.

The allegations involve deception for financial gain and her alleged wrongful handling of an investigation she was working on.

“The officer, who worked on a team in Doncaster, has been suspended from duties,” a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said in a statement.

"An internal Professional Standards Department misconduct investigation is underway alongside the criminal investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Superintendent Delphine Waring, head of Professional Standards, said: "As a force we remain steadfastly committed to being as open and transparent as possible about our professional standards.

"The public rightly expects the very highest standards from our workforce and I assure members of our communities that these allegations will be thoroughly investigated.

“Any officer found to be involved in criminal activities will be dealt with appropriately, both through our robust internal processes and externally through the criminal justice system."