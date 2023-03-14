Father of four trying to get back on his feet after devastating fire in Doncaster village

Daniel, aged 35, of Arundel Walk in Harworth was alerted to the blaze as neighbours hammered on his door at around 8pm on Saturday March 4 as he sat watching television.

Thankfully, that particular evening, three of his children – aged six, seven and nine – who usually live with him were staying with their mother so he managed to escape along with nine week old kitten Lunar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel told the Free Press: “I had five people banging on my door telling me to get out, I didn’t really believe them as it’s not the first time there has been a fire next door as it is derelict and it gets squatters in there.”

The house from above after the fire

The fire destroyed the derelict property but thankfully Daniel’s home remained standing...just.

Daniel is trying to remain upbeat for the sake of the family and said: “There are at least two positives that have come out of this – one that my children weren’t there, and we got rid of a mouse problem, plus I’ll have no more neighbours!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lovely stranger offered to put us up to stay as we didn’t have anywhere else to go.

"The council did offer us accommodation in Mansfield and Chesterfield but I wanted to keep things as normal as possible for the kids and stay in the village, keeping them in school, going swimming on Wednesdays.

Fire engines at the scene

"It’s hard enough for them, they’ve lost toys and teddy bears. We were very lucky the wind was blowing the way it was as we could have lost the house completely.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “We’ve got to have a surveyor come out and will have to get a cleaning complany to gut it as every room thast was attached to the neighbours was damaged.

"I have spent two years building up my home and I’ve struggled and now we’re back at square one.

"The commnunity has been amazing with dontions and a gofundme, I’m very very gratfeful and appreciative. We didn’t ask for help it just came, they’ve already raised £571 to refill the home with food.

The scene that night

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I donated ny freezer food to people but of course everything in plastic or cardboard had to be binned, there’s just some jars and tins left.

"The first thing I’m going to do is treat my kids to some new shoes.”

He concluded: “It’s upset me, I’ve had nightmares, it’s not been the easiest week, it’s partcularlty hard for me because I have got ADHD and anxiety.

“Everyone has bent over backwards, even the lady we bought Lunar from has taken her back in until we can get back home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Absolutely devastated

"It was my daughter’s birthday on Thursday and it could have been ruined but thanks to the community she has had the best one ever.”

Resident David Clayton set up a gofundme for the family which is still open and can be found at https://gofund.me/c01230e4 with a £10,000 target.