"Faster than Usain Bolt:" Restaurant's warning after trio flee and skip £160 bill

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Argentine steakhouse La Boca, which is situated on the corner of Market Road and Nether Hall Road in Doncaster city centre, issued the warning via social media, sharing CCTV footage of the moment the group fled the restaurant.

Heading the post “alert to other businesses in Doncaster,” a spokesman said: “This wonderful trio walked into La Boca this evening, ordered a plethora of cocktails and steaks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Plates cleaned and empty glasses lead us to think they were very satisfied.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trio fled La Boca, skipping a £160 bill.

“They get up, walk off leaving one of the party behind, going for a cigarette, they comment.

“Next minute, they are on their feet faster than Usain Bolt. £160 out of pocket.”