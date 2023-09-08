"Faster than Usain Bolt:" Restaurant's warning after trio flee and skip £160 bill

News you can trust since 1925
Bosses at a popular Doncaster restaurant have issued a warning – after a trio of diners reportedly fled after their meal - skipping a £160 bill.
By Darren Burke
Published 8th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST
Argentine steakhouse La Boca, which is situated on the corner of Market Road and Nether Hall Road in Doncaster city centre, issued the warning via social media, sharing CCTV footage of the moment the group fled the restaurant.

Heading the post “alert to other businesses in Doncaster,” a spokesman said: “This wonderful trio walked into La Boca this evening, ordered a plethora of cocktails and steaks.

"Plates cleaned and empty glasses lead us to think they were very satisfied.

The trio fled La Boca, skipping a £160 bill.
“They get up, walk off leaving one of the party behind, going for a cigarette, they comment.

“Next minute, they are on their feet faster than Usain Bolt. £160 out of pocket.”

Anyone with details about those involved can contact the restaurant HERE or police on 101.

