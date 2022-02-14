Family's tribute as 'beautiful and generous' mum in Doncaster ambulance crash dies

Christine Lafferty, 70, was being taken to hospital earlier this month when the ambulance she was in was in collision with a blue Mercedes on Sheffield Road near to Conisbrough.

Mrs Lafferty suffered further injuries as a result of the crash on February 1 and died three days later in hospital on February 4.

Now her grieving family have paid an emotional tribute following the tragedy.

In a statement, they said: “Our mum was a fun loving, beautiful and a generous lady who was loved by anyone who knew her.

"We are devastated that she was taken so tragically.

“She leaves behind her loving partner Ken, her two children Rachel and David and five grandchildren, who loved, admired and cared for her deeply.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with Christine’s family and we ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.”

The road was closed off in both directions for several hours following the collision, with police and paramedic all at the scene throughout much of the day.

Officers are still keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage that could help with their enquiries.