Family of missing Doncaster woman Pam issue a statement as search continues.

Pam was last seen at an address on Winchester Avenue at around 7pm on Thursday 14 March. Enquiries have led to two further sightings of a woman who is believed to Pam on CCTV. The last of these sightings is at the junction of Winchester Avenue and Thorne Road at around 7.30pm.

Despite extensive enquiries, including house-to-house visits, there have been no further confirmed sightings since this time.

Officers have been working tirelessly to try and find Pam and now her family have issued a statement and direct message to her

They said: “We are going out of our minds looking for our much-loved wife and mum. We are walking in circles, going around and around checking the same places over and over again. Pam is well loved by the community and at the school where she works, and we all miss her deeply.”

Speaking directly to Pam, they added: “Pam, please come home. There are so many people worried about you. Please let us know where you are and that you are safe. You are loved by many and your family misses you.”

Pam is described as a white woman with short, mousey brown hair, of average build and is 5ft 7ins tall.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, black trousers, black boots and believed to be carrying a white carrier bag. She also wears a gold cross and chain necklace.

If you have any information - no matter how small - that can help police find Pam then please get in touch. You can do so online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1228 of 14 March 2024.