Famed Sheffield swingers' club La Chambre closes down for huge refurbishment
Sheffield’s famed swinging and sex club La Chambre has closed down for a massive makeover.
The club, which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year, has closed its doors while the refurbishment takes place.
Club spokesman Leanda Calvert said: “We’re looking at a special opening event after the revamp is complete.”
The club in Attercliffe normally only opens at weekends and is expected to bounce back in the next few weeks, with further details set to be revealed closer to the time.
The former pub first opened its doors as a sex club in 1998 - and attracts some 250 frolicking couples from across the UK each weekend to indulge in all sorts of fruity fun and games.
Husband and wife Barry and Marie Calvert were responsible for opening the club - formerly the Robin Hood pub - on Attercliffe Road and the pair have written books about their escapades at La Chambre which has 20,000 members.
The club boasts a sauna, swimming pool as well as a torture dungeon and upstairs "playrooms" where men and women gather each weekend for mutual fun.
A Las Vegas newspaper once voted it the third best visitor attraction in the world. Top was the Grand Canyon.