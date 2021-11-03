Messenger is down

Facebook Messenger appears to be down, as thousands of reports flood social media about a big outage.

The Facebook Messenger server status doesn't make good reading for users, who have complained about outage issues.

Independent outage monitor Down Detector has recorded a huge spike in Facebook Messenger reports.

At the time of writing, Down Detector has registered a peak of nearly 10,000 Instagram down reports.

The outage tracker monitors social mentions around certain topics to detect when services go down across the world.