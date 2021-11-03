Facebook Messenger DOWN and not working: Messenger not sending messages for thousands
Facebook Messenger is experiencing issues, as thousands of users complain about not being able to send messages.
Facebook Messenger appears to be down, as thousands of reports flood social media about a big outage.
The Facebook Messenger server status doesn't make good reading for users, who have complained about outage issues.
Independent outage monitor Down Detector has recorded a huge spike in Facebook Messenger reports.
At the time of writing, Down Detector has registered a peak of nearly 10,000 Instagram down reports.
The outage tracker monitors social mentions around certain topics to detect when services go down across the world.
The Down Detector outage map shows that the Instagram issues are affecting users in the UK, Europe and the US.