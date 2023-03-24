Eyewitnesses report fire crews at incident alongside Doncaster canal this lunchtime

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing a number of fire engines close to the River Don Navigation Canal in Kirk Sandall.

One said the crews were at the scene at the rear of St Oswald’s Church, just off Pilkington Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There were a group of firefighters right on the edge of the canal and two engines,” they said.

Two fire engines are at the scene close to the River Don Navigation Canal at Kirk Sandall.