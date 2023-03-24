News you can trust since 1925
Eyewitnesses report fire crews at incident alongside Doncaster canal this lunchtime

Fire crews have been reported at an incident alongside a Doncaster canal this lunchtime.

By Darren Burke
Published 24th Mar 2023, 12:39 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 12:46 GMT

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing a number of fire engines close to the River Don Navigation Canal in Kirk Sandall.

One said the crews were at the scene at the rear of St Oswald’s Church, just off Pilkington Road.

"There were a group of firefighters right on the edge of the canal and two engines,” they said.

Two fire engines are at the scene close to the River Don Navigation Canal at Kirk Sandall.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for further details.

