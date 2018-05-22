Ex-football coach appears at court accused of sex offences allegedly committed in South Yorkshire

A 70-year-old man has appeared at Doncaster Magistrates' Court charged with a string of historic sex offences alleged to have been committed while he was working as a football coach in South Yorkshire.

Dylan Lamb, formerly known as Johnathan Haythorne, was brought before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, May 22, accused of five counts of indecent assault, four counts of gross indecency and four counts of additional, serious sexual offences.

No pleas were entered during the short hearing, and magistrates sent the case to Sheffield Crown Court.

The charges relate to offences allegedly committed in Rotherham, Doncaster and Brigg during the 1970s, 80s and 90s, when Lamb was employed as a football coach in South Yorkshire and a hockey coach in North Lincolnshire.

Lamb, of Queens Court, in Scawby, North Lincolnshire, was bailed until his next court appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on June 19 this year.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 414 of April 25.