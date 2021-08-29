Ex-Doncaster Rovers player who played in one of club's classic games dies at 35

Former Doncaster Rovers player Sam Oji has died at the age of 35.

While Oji only featured in five matches for Rovers, one of them was against Premier League giants Arsenal, when his side nearly pulled off one of the great cup shocks of all time, taking the Gunners to extra-time and penalties before eventually falling to defeat in the Carling Cup quarter final at Belle Vue in December 2005.

A former Arsenal youth player, he arrived on loan from Birmingham City and made his Football League debut for Rovers against Gillingham.

His current club, non-league Highgate United, tweeted: "All it is with a very heavy heart that I am deeply saddened to inform you, that our beloved Captain, Leader and Legend Samuel Oji has sadly passed away.

"The thoughts of all at Highgate United FC are with Sam’s wife, children and family at this very sad time. RIP Oj."

London-born Oji grew up in the Arsenal academy before signing his first professional contract with Birmingham City in 2004.

He spent four years at the Blues whilst also enjoying loan spells at Doncaster Rovers, Bristol Rovers and Leyton Orient before joining the O's permanently in 2008.

Oji spent time with Limerick and Galway in Ireland as well as spells with Tamworth, Worcester City and Hednesford Town in non-league before joining Highgate United in 2018.

The club moved to address rumours of Oji's death on Friday evening before announcing his sad passing on Saturday morning.

A statement on Friday read: "There has been various comments posted across social media throughout the day with regards the welfare of Samuel Oji. Sam is extremely ill but still fighting like the warrior that he is.

Former Aston Villa and England star Lee Hendrie tweeted: "So sad to hear the news about the big man @SamuelOji_24.

"One of the nicest guys you meet on and off the pitch. Thinking of the family. Gone far to soon. R.I.P big man."