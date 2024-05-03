Europe's only surviving Amur Leopard cub gives hope for the species for International Leopard Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But Auckley, the only surviving Amur Leopard cub born in Europe in the last year, is taking the responsibility in her stride in advance of International Leopard Day today (May 3).

The eleven month-old, born as part of the international breeding programme, is a visitor favourite thanks to her striking looks and playful antics in Leopard Heights.

Mother Kristen gave birth last June to baby Auckley only six months after being introduced to father Drake.

Europe's only surviving Amur Leopard cub at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Animal Director Dr Charlotte McDonald said: "Auckley is an inspirational symbol of hope for the species and I am pleased to report she is thriving.

“As a rare female she is a big boost to the breeding programme.”

The park previously successfully bred two cubs in 2015, with one leopard now in France and the other in Colorado.

The Amur Leopard is the most endangered big cat in the world: there are less than 100 in the wild, and births in captivity are extremely rare. The species has been driven to the point of extinction by poaching and habitat loss.

Amur Leopards can run at speeds of up to 37 miles per hour and leap more than 19 feet horizontally.