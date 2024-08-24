Zapgo bringing EV charging to 33 clubs across the English football pyramid - including Doncaster Rovers
The agreement with Fair Game provides Zapgo with exclusive access to the 33 lower league and non-league clubs – including Doncaster Rovers – that are members of the group, positioning Zapgo as the partner of choice for its member clubs as they embrace the green energy transition and put environmental sustainability at the heart of the football pyramid.
Those same communities around the UK that are centred around and proud of their local football club, are often the ones that have hitherto been underserved by existing EV charging infrastructure.
This groundbreaking agreement between Zapgo and Fair Game will strengthen community participation through the installation of EV charging hubs at club stadiums and training grounds and will provide valuable new revenue streams for the clubs involved, further supporting the long-term sustainability of grassroots football around the country.
Clubs which install Zapgo’s EV chargers through this agreement will continue to benefit from revenue generated from onsite EV chargers not only on match days but 365 days a year, even during the offseason, and Zapgo is proud to be supporting the economic futures of these clubs which are the beating hearts of their respective local communities.
Dee Humphries, Partnerships and Marketing Director of Zapgo, said: “Signing our first commercial agreement with Fair Game, an organisation which proudly shares our commitment to sustainability and community, marks a significant milestone for Zapgo.
"This strategic partnership positions Zapgo well to capitalise on opportunities for further growth as we seek to introduce our rapid EV charging solutions to 33 football clubs across England.
"This expansion represents a key step in strengthening our growing role in the EV charging sector and we are proud to support grassroots football in communities underserved by existing charging infrastructure.”
Niall Couper, CEO of Fair Game, said: “We are delighted to work with Zapgo on providing football clubs with a supplementary revenue stream in addition to providing local communities with vital infrastructure as the economy transitions to green energy. Zapgo’s principles of focusing on the local community with a sustainable approach to business made them a natural partnering opportunity which will benefit Fair Game member clubs.”
Zapgo will now begin conversations with the 33 clubs represented by Fair Game which are: Accrington Stanley, AFC Wimbledon, Altrincham, Ashford United, Basingstoke Town, Bath City, Bristol Rovers, Bury AFC, Cambridge United, Carlisle United, Chester FC, City of Liverpool, Curzon Ashton, Darlington FC, Doncaster Rovers, Dorking Wanderers, Eastbourne Borough, Ebbsfleet United, FC United Women, Gateshead FC, Grimsby Town, Hungerford Town, Leyton Orient, Lincoln City, Luton Town, Maidstone United, Newport County AFC, Salisbury, Shrewsbury Town, Swindon Town, Tonbridge Angels, Tranmere Rovers, Worcester City.
