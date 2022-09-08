Yorkshire Wildlife Trust launches campaign to save wetlands including Potteric Carr in Doncaster

Wetland habitats provide a lifeline for a variety of species over the summer season due to their open water, mudbanks and links to open countryside and woodland.

They are also key habitats for various migrating birds.

According to the Trust, this need has increased due to summers becoming hotter and drier.

A black winged stilt at Potteric Carr. Picture by John Potter

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the main wetland areas in the north is at the Potteric Carr Nature Reserve in Doncaster.

This also plays a role in protecting the area from flooding by holding water.

However, wetlands such as this are in extreme decline in the UK: in the past 100 years, 90 per cent have been lost due to manmade works such as drainage and building.

Launching the Wilder Wetlands campaign today, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s Chief Executive Rachael Bice said: “Wetlands are incredible for biodiversity – and support more creatures than other type of habitat.

Beautiful Potteric Carr. Picture by John Potter

"They are home to some of our much-loved wildlife throughout the year and offer a lifeline to new species moving north in search of cooler conditions.

"They play an essential role in the ecosystems we rely on but are becoming increasingly vulnerable as climate change alters rainfall patterns.”

The campaign’s aim is to raise awareness and funds for the ongoing works to maintain the wetland areas.

People can support by joining the Trust, donating or simply visiting Yorkshire Wildlife Trust sites.

A heron at Pottric Carr by John Potter

This year several unusual species were spotted on the Potteric Carr reserve in Doncaster, including black-winged stilts which were seen for the first time in Northern England.

The Trust believes that new species such as stilts, glossy ibises, spoonbill and spotted crake will be seen more frequently in the coming years as they move north to find new habitats to replace those lost.

These will need to be accommodated alongside existing species, many of which are at-risk.

The Potteric Carr reserve is home to over 900 species of moth, and over a third of the UK’s dragonfly and damselfly species.

It is Yorkshire’s flagship nature reserve, with 500 acres of wetland, woodland and grassland.

Tony Juniper, Chair of Natural England, added; “During the last 100 years, the UK has lost 90 per cent of its wetlands.

"This has led to the drastic decline of wildlife and rendered the country more vulnerable to the effects of extreme conditions.

"Draining fens, desiccating peat bogs, drying floodplains and the claiming of coastal marshes has transformed how our land looks and works.

"Restoring some of those wetlands could deliver huge benefits for both people and wildlife.”

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust has been protecting the county’s wildlife for over 75 years and aims at managing the impact of a changing climate.

It is one of 47 individual Wildlife Trusts across the UK.

It cares for 25 wetland sites across Yorkshire; it costs over £100,000 to maintain water levels and support the wildlife. It also creates new wetlands using industrial landscapes such as quarries.

The Trust is asking for support via www.ywt.org.uk/wilder-wetlands