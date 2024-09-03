Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust are excited to be hosting an ‘empowerment day’ at Woodfield Park on Sunday September 15.

Community groups in Doncaster have been hard at work creating greener and wilder spaces for everyone to enjoy, and the Trust is holding the event to celebrate their hard work, and to inspire others to take action for local wildlife.

Visitors and attendees can listen to an amazing range of inspiring presentations and join workshops on topics including how to design wildlife areas and create wildflower meadows, and how to involve others in creating a greener space for all. There will also advice on building bat boxes and spotting invasive species of plants, and a session on reconnecting with nature for wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For those keen to get started in their own garden, staff will be running Ye Olde Seed Shop where attendees can buy seeds to improve the biodiversity of their gardens.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust hosts wildlife community action day in Doncaster.

Flourish is a CIC non-profit group who are working with the NHS to improve Woodfield Park for wildlife, and will also be on hand to share their advice and lead a walk.

The group have worked with and inspired local community visitors to connect with and take action for nature in the park, from school children to local businesses, site volunteers, and people accessing healthcare services.

The community has been actively involved in tree planting, building next boxes, planting flowers to develop a pollinator strip for bees and butterflies, and creating a fabulous shady stumpery garden for deadwood loving minibeasts, all with support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action for nature has not just been confined to the garden areas, the vision of the team has led to some fantastic outcomes for nature across the 21-acre site, including a new open woodland and relaxed mowing to create areas of long grass and wildflowers.

Liz from Flourish reflects on their experience: “I've really enjoyed working with #TeamWilder and holding our Wilder Woodfield sessions, it’s been especially good to see how engaged the younger group attendees have been and how much they have enjoyed mucking in, trying new tasks and activities.

“The sunflower planting session was a particular favourite, getting to see them grow right from seed to the beautiful big sunflower patch that we ended up with was really rewarding. Another key moment for me was walking through the site grounds, past the new long grass areas that we’ve helped to create, and hearing hundreds of crickets & grasshoppers chirping in the sunshine.”

Jo Rawson, YWT Community Engagement Manager, added: “People power is the key to reversing the decline of our wildlife before it is too late. Yorkshire Wildlife Trust has been supporting communities to be the difference nature needs - and we have been astounded by the response to our call to action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Across Yorkshire, community groups have planned, built, sowed, and planted for wildlife; from wildlife-friendly community allotments to wildflower meadows, residents creating wildlife corridors through their neighbourhoods, and a sports club dedicating 30% of their site to wildlife habitat.

“If you’d like to learn new skills to help you improve your area for the benefit of wildlife, then come along to our #TeamWilder Empowerment Day event at the Flourish’s site in Woodfield Park on Sunday 15 September.”

Earlier this year, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust published the region’s first-ever State of Yorkshire’s Nature report which highlighted the catastrophic declines some of our best-loved wildlife is facing – including swifts, which have declined by 50 per cent in Yorkshire since 1995 – as well as those rare species confined to Yorkshire which are struggling on the brink.

However, the report also highlighted just how vital Yorkshire is for wildlife in Britain, as our great green county supports two-thirds of all British species and is home to a massive number of species, including tree sparrows, willow tits, Yorkshire sandwort and dark bordered beauty moths, that make Yorkshire their principal home.

To find out more and book your place visit: www.ywt.org.uk/team-wilder/events