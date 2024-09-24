Yorkshire Water invests £6.2m across Doncaster to improve river quality.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire Water is investing £6.2m in four storm overflows in and around Doncaster (DN5, DN6) to reduce the number of storm water discharges into Mill Dike, Swan Sike Dike and tributaries of the Old River Dearne.

The four projects include:

*£3.6m to construct a new 425m³ (12.5m diameter and 6.8m depth) underground storage tank at Woodlands Doncaster Road Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO). The extra capacity of the new tank will create an 80% reduction of storm discharges flowing into Mill Dike.

*£1.6m investment to upgrade pumps at the sewage station at Harlington Mill Lane CSO and construct a new rising main to reduce storm discharges flowing in the Old River Dearne by 40 per cent.

*£550k investment to install new valves and three manhole chambers, and line 123m of existing pipework at Station Road CSO in Norton. As part of the project, a number of rainwater planters will be installed at Norton Junior school to slow the flow of rainwater into the sewers. These improvements will create a 15 per cent reduction in storm overflows into Swan Dike Drain.

*£530k investment to improve and upgrade Bentley Moor sewage pumping station to reduce infiltration of groundwater into the wastewater network and reduce storm discharges into the Well Strike Dike by 50 per cent.

The projects are part of a £180m investment by the end of April 2025 from Yorkshire Water to reduce discharges from storm overflows across the region.

Morrisons Water Services (MWS) will carry out the work at Woodlands Doncaster Road, Harlington Mill Lane and Station Road, Norton. Peter Duffy Ltd (PDL) is due to start on site at Bentley Moor in late October.

Lumi Ajayi, project manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “These four projects across the D5/D6 Doncaster area will help us to reduce the amount of rainfall entering the combined sewer network and safely store more wastewater during periods of extreme rainfall. On completion, the projects will significantly reduce the volume and frequency of storm overflows and improve water quality in watercourses in the area.

“The improvements will start on a number of sites this autumn. We apologies for any disruption the work may cause and we’re working closely with Doncaster Council’s highways team to ensure these important improvements are carried out swiftly and safely.”