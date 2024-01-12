Yorkshire Water is investing £2m into the water network in Thorne by laying new pipework to improve its resilience for its customers.

The water company will be replacing around 2.9km of clean water pipes in the market town, with work beginning in mid-January.

Yorkshire Water is working with contract partners United Living and Geraghty’s who will be carrying out this work, as the pipework in the area is old and prone to bursting, so the investment into the new pipework will reduce the risk of this happening in future.

One main pipe will also be upsized, to relieve pressure issues and ensure the network can cope with any future infrastructure in the area.

The work will be completed in phases and will take around ten months to complete.

The first phase of work is set to start on Plantation Road from Monday 15 January, and the second phase on Fair Tree Walk will commence from 12 February. Traffic management and road closures will be in place throughout the duration of the scheme.

Steph Horgan, project manager for the scheme at Yorkshire Water said: “This is a fantastic upgrade to the water system in Thorne and I know it will come as welcome news to our customers in the area.

“We’ve worked closely with Doncaster Council and our contract partners to ensure that the work will be carried out in phases to complete the project with as little disruption as possible to our customers, and we thank you in advance for your patience during this time.