News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 15 dies as e-bike smashes into ambulance following police pursuit
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school
Boy, 15, airlifted to hospital after stabbing near funfair
Man, 23 dies after being mauled by shark at Egypt holiday resort
TV legend reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Instagram down: Users report problems using the app and website

Yorkshire urged to use water wisely in warmer weather

Yorkshire Water is urging its customers to use water wisely as temperatures begin to rise.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 9th Jun 2023, 12:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 12:49 BST

Neil Dewis, director of water at Yorkshire Water, said: “Our reservoir stocks are currently healthy and recovered as we expected in the winter and spring months after an extremely dry spring and summer in 2022.

“Now the weather is improving we know people are more likely to be enjoying their gardens, which inevitably leads to an increase in water use.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We always urge customers to use water wisely throughout the year, whatever the weather, and taking a few simple steps can help reduce usage and protect water supplies for the summer and beyond. There are a variety of simple steps people can take to ensure they are making the most of the weather and their garden but not dramatically increasing the amount of water they use.”

Use water wisely this summerUse water wisely this summer
Use water wisely this summer
Most Popular

Some simple tips include:

Using a watering can instead of a hose is an easy way to save water.

Keep on top of weeds in your garden. They grow quickly and compete with your plants for valuable moisture.

Adding a layer of leaves, bark or compost to your flower beds helps retain moisture and reduces the need for watering.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plants like lavender, palms, mimosa and verbena need less water to grow.

Related topics:YorkshireYorkshire WaterPlants