Top Doncaster doctor's praise for city community environmental group

A senior South Yorkshire doctor has given a big ‘thumbs-up’ to the hard-working efforts of a dedicated band of outdoor volunteers, who freely give up their spare time to improve a Doncaster beauty spot.

Dr David Crichton, who combines being NHS South Yorkshire’s Chief Medical Officer with his role as a Bentley-based GP, called in at Sprotbrough to see the Don Gorge Community Group (DGCG) in action.

The DGCG volunteers, who are predominantly retired people, meet up once a week in the Gorge - an area of outstanding natural beauty which includes a section of the east coast to west coast Trans Pennine Trail (TPT).

During an hour-long tour, Dr Crichton saw how the volunteers have been using small amounts of grant funding to create new seating areas for visitors, alongside the conservation and maintenance work they routinely carry out.

Dr Crichton, a keen walker and outdoors lover, said: “It was a real pleasure to visit the Group and see the excellent work taking place. Volunteering is a good way to meet people and help your local community. Research shows socialising and interactions have many benefits for our lives.

“Whether it is going for a walk, or getting on the bike for a ride along the river, the improvements the Group continue to make means that local people have a safe and accessible environment to make the most of the natural surroundings we have in our local communities.

“Being outdoors and exercising are great ways to help look after your physical and mental wellbeing. I would encourage local people to visit the many green spaces we have across South Yorkshire and enjoy this natural beauty on our doorstep.”

Dr Crichton was joined by representatives of local organisations that have supported the DGCG’s activities, including Sprotbrough & Cusworth and Warmsworth parish councils.

First call was to see new benches the volunteers have installed alongside the River Don, through the Don Catchment Rivers Trust’s (DCRT) All Hands on the Don Community Grant Scheme. The scheme is financed by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, thanks to the people who play the National Lottery.

Alex Liversidge, from DCRT, said: “The Don Gorge Community Group’s application really appealed to us, as they are a fantastic local organisation that undertake tremendous work which is led by and on behalf of the local community. Their proposal to install benches, which really allow you to take in the beauty of our fantastic river and give tired legs a rest, aligns with our aim of making our rivers more accessible and interesting places to visit. Well done to everyone at the group for all their hard work.”

Next on the itinerary was a walk to see two benches that have been sited on Yorkshire Wildlife Trust land, off Nursery Lane, Sprotbrough, paid for by City of Doncaster Council’s Well Doncaster Community Wealth Builder fund. On the way, the party stopped by a formerly dried-up pond the volunteers are bringing back to life, with guidance from Yorkshire Wildlife Trust staff.

And the fact-finding tour was rounded off with a short walk to the Warmsworth bank of the River Don to see an old mill wall restored with funds donated by Tesco, and a stone wall and bench built with a grant from the Co-op.

DGCC Chair, Ian Carpenter, said: “Our Group carries out lots of regular activities with Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and Canal & River Trust to enhance the Gorge, which every year attracts thousands of visitors. The purpose of the tour was to show Dr Crichton what we have been doing as a Group and to thank the organisations that have funded the projects we have completed so far.”