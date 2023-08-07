Thousands of pounds have been made available from the Renewi Corporate Social Responsibility Fund - developed to support communities around the award-winning waste treatment facility at Manvers.

The company are inviting applications from local organisations that can show how they will use the money to deliver on environmental or community projects in the Dearne Valley.

One winner will be chosen from each of the Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham areas and they will be awarded £2,000 towards their project.

Applications are welcome from groups that share the commitment to make the best use of precious resources and avoid preventable waste

Renewi Community Education Liaison Officer, Abi Reid, said: “We have made a total of £6,000 available and are looking to award the funding to projects that help improve the lives of people in our local communities and are having a positive environmental impact.

“In previous years funding has been given to a wide range of groups including those that helped to reduce food waste, promoted sustainable travel, and helped vulnerable people to access the benefits of being outdoors.

“We would welcome applications from groups that share our commitment to make the best use of precious resources and avoid preventable waste.”

If you would like to bid:

 Produce a statement of no more than 200 words describing how your group or project

would use the funding to deliver an environmental or community based scheme.

 Include the name of your group/organisation and where it is based, a contact name,

telephone number and email address.

 Email your entry to [email protected]