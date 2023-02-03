Environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy said the high level of fly-tipping seen across England is a "tragedy" to the environment and to communities.

Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs figures reveal there were 3,674 fly-tipping incidents in Doncaster in the year to March 2022 – up from 1,177 the year before.

A significant amount of fly-tipping in the area last year was discovered on highways (61%) and on back alleyways (16%).

Of the discarded waste, the largest proportion was household waste (35%) followed by household black bin bags (19%).

The data also shows £188,010 was paid by councils on removing large incidents of fly-tipping in Doncaster.

Across England, 1.09 million fly-tipping incidents were recorded in 2021-22– a decrease of 4% from the 1.14 million reported in 2020-21.

Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, Keep Britain Tidy chief executive, said: “A million plus fly-tipping incidents is a tragedy for the environment and communities and illustrates just how little people understand about the impact their unwanted ‘stuff’ can have."

Ms Ogden-Newton added there must be a concerted effort to educate the public about their role in solving the problem.“We need immediate and tough enforcement that targets the rogue traders who are making a fortune by breaking the law, raking in the cash and wrecking our environment," she added.

The Defra figures show about 91,000 fixed penalty notices were issued across England in 2021-22, an increase of 58% from 2020-21.

In Doncaster, 167 fixed penalty notices were issued last year, up from 69 in 2020-21. And 28 fines were issued by courts in the year to March – a rise from seven the year prior. The total value of fines was £8,110.

David Renard, environment spokesperson for the Local Government Association, said: “Councils are working tirelessly to counter the thousands of incidents every year and are determined to crack down on the problem, so it is good to see that the number of enforcement actions has increased.