The Wombles visited Hexthorpe

On Saturday 23rd March, Doncaster Council and Arts & Culture Community Centre, organised a Womble theme litter-pick to join The Great British Spring Clean, the nation’s biggest mass-action environmental campaign.

The event was held in Hexthorpe, where around thirty adults, children and The Wombles, as special guests, collected litter around the neighbourhood to the rhythm of music while engaging with community.

At the end of the day, residents and volunteers expressed gratitud and said they really hope these colourful theme litter-picks continue, as they bring joy to the community and, at the same time, raise awareness about the importance of taking care of the environment.

The Wombles in Hexthorpe