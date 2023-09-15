News you can trust since 1925
South Yorkshire earth tremor: Reports of shaking ground at Hooton Pagnell, Doncaster

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 15th Sep 2023, 11:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 11:44 BST
Researchers have reported a possible earth tremor near a rural Doncaster village.

The quake was described by researchers on VolcanoDiscovery.com, who have used seismogram information from Britain and Ireland to estimate that the epicentre was around 26km (16 miles) north east of Sheffield.

They believe the tremor happened on Saturday, September 9, at around 9.45pm, at latitude 53.58068°N, longitude 1.25824°W, which it is believed would put it between Barnsley and Doncaster. Google maps places those co-ordinates in fields near the village of Hooton Pagnell.

The site describes it as a 'reported quake or seismic-like event: 26 km northeast of Sheffield, England.'

It says the magnitude is unknown, and that the depth was 10km, and describes the shaking intensity as 'very weak shaking'.

The site also reports three individual accounts of the tremor by individuals who sent in details of their experiences.

One, from Barnsley, states: "very weak shaking."

Another, from Stainforth, Doncaster, described very weak shaking, rattling, vibrating  for one to two minutes, adding: "Sat down and heard shaking and vibrating."

And a report from South Normanton stated: "Very weak shaking...1-2 minutes. Walls vibrating even though there were no cars or lorries driving by."

