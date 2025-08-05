Solar farm plans near Maltby spark objections but developer says project will support green energy goals

A solar energy scheme proposed for land near Maltby has prompted 10 objections, with some residents voicing concerns over the potential impact on the countryside and surrounding villages.

Renewable energy firm Infinis Solar Developments Ltd is behind plans to install a solar park, battery energy storage system (BESS), and associated infrastructure on part of the former Maltby Colliery spoil tip, on land known as Holme Hall Quarry, just off Stainton Lane.

The scheme, near the villages of Braithwell, Clifton and Micklebring, would generate renewable electricity equivalent to the annual consumption of approximately 5,500 homes, according to planning documents.

Because the proposed site straddles the boundary between Doncaster and Rotherham, each council is responsible for a different part of the scheme.

The site

Doncaster City Council will decide on the main solar infrastructure including the solar panels, BESS, fencing, landscaping, and access routes which are all located within its boundary.

Rotherham Council, meanwhile, will decide only on the underground cable route, which would connect the site to the local electricity grid via land in its area.

Infinis says the scheme would make a meaningful contribution to the transition to net-zero and help reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

The applicants add the the site is suitable because it lies on previously disturbed land—a reclaimed area of Maltby Colliery spoil tip no longer in agricultural use.

The plans include proposals for native planting, habitat corridors, and screening measures to reduce visual impact. Infinis also says the project would involve no permanent buildings and the land could be returned to agricultural use in future.

Despite this, ten public objections have been submitted to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, with residents citing concerns over landscape character, wildlife disruption, and the potential risk associated with battery storage.

One objector wrote: “If this project goes ahead, the villages of Braithwell, Clifton, Micklebring and surrounding areas will effectively be enclosed by solar farms. They are unsightly and unwelcome in this area.”

Others argued that industrial units or large car parks would be more appropriate locations for solar panels, and questioned the long-term benefits for nearby communities.

Another comment described the development as: “A blight on the countryside, offering little benefit to local people while posing safety and environmental risks.”

Several objections also mentioned house prices, access to green spaces, and the cumulative impact of similar applications in the area.

Rotherham Council will assess the application in line with national and local planning policy. This includes weighing the need for renewable energy infrastructure against potential effects on the local environment and amenity.

A decision is expected later this year following a review of public comments and consultation responses from statutory bodies such as Natural England and the Environment Agency.