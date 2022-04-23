Lauran Guidera took this great photo of the hooved intruders exploring the Alverley estate in Balby during the early hours of Friday, April 22, at around 5am.

She was delighted to see nature so close to home and to get such a good view as the creatures checked out their unfamiliar surroundings.

Deer spotted wandering around the Alverley estate in Balby, Doncaster (pic by Lauran Guidera)

“I was very surprised to see them as I’ve never seen them before on the estate or even nearby,” said the 32-year-old.

“They were very relaxed and just walked over. They had a sniff about for a few minutes and then walked off again. It was beautiful to see and so surprising. They were just so calm.”