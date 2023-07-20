City of Doncaster Council is celebrating after receiving Green Flag Awards for:

Campsall Country Park

Bentley Park

Campsall Country Park

Hexthorpe Park

Elmfield Park

Sandall Park

Quarry Park

Cusworth Hall Park

The news that all seven parks have achieved the accreditation - the international quality mark for parks and green spaces - is testament to the hard work and dedication of the teams that care for the green spaces so that everyone can enjoy it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strict criteria must be met to attain – or retain – Green Flag status including; A welcoming place; Healthy, safe and secure; Well maintained and clean; Environmental management; Biodiversity, landscape and heritage; Community involvement; Marketing and communication; Management.

Of the awards, Mayor Ros Jones, said: "Our parks and green spaces play a vital role for within our communities as a place to walk, relax, exercise and meet friends.

"It is great news that these prestigious parks have achieved Green Flag status and is testament to the hard work and dedication of the teams that maintain these great spaces for everyone to enjoy."

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager Paul Todd MBE said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at City of Doncaster Council in achieving these Green Flag Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All seven act as vital green space for the community in Doncaster, bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles. The staff and volunteers do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.”