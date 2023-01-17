Rotherham’s household waste recycling centres to be brought in house after “unsuccessful negotiations” with Barnsley and Doncaster councils
Rotherham’s household waste recycling centres are to be brought in house after “unsuccessful negotiations” with Barnsley and Doncaster councils.
Rotherham, Doncaster and Barnsley’s household waste recycling centres have been running via a joint partnership between all three councils since 2018.
Rotherham currently has four household waste recycling centres – at Greasbrough, Bramley, Rawmarsh and North Anston.
However, the current contract expires in October 2023, and negotiations between the councils “have not been successful due to policy differences”, according to a report by RMBC officers.
Officers have recommended that Rotherham Council provide an “in-sourced delivery” of sites and facilities for customers, with a separate contract for haulage and disposal.
The report states that this would “allow the council direct control over the service delivery to residents, allowing for greater flexibility within the service.”
It adds that a contractor will be sought to provide haulage and disposals for an initial five years, with the option to extend for a further two years.