Rotherham, Doncaster and Barnsley’s household waste recycling centres have been running via a joint partnership between all three councils since 2018.

Rotherham currently has four household waste recycling centres – at Greasbrough, Bramley, Rawmarsh and North Anston.

However, the current contract expires in October 2023, and negotiations between the councils “have not been successful due to policy differences”, according to a report by RMBC officers.

Officers have recommended that Rotherham Council provide an “in-sourced delivery” of sites and facilities for customers, with a separate contract for haulage and disposal.

The report states that this would “allow the council direct control over the service delivery to residents, allowing for greater flexibility within the service.”

