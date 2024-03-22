Residents say blue bin tagging scheme is turning them away from recycling

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This week, Doncaster Council rolled out its blue bin tagging system across several new areas across the borough,

The scheme allows bin crews to refuse to empty blue bins if they do not adhere to certain standards, which will be listed on a tag attached to the bin.

Reasons for refusal include bins having an open lid, containing non-recyclable items, containing additional bags and being damaged.

The blue bin tagging scheme was rolled out across several new areas this week. Credit: Doncaster Council.

The scheme has drawn criticism from residents across the borough, some of which claim their bins have been wrongly tagged.

A member of the Scawthorpe Neighbourhood Watch group wrote:

“We just put cardboard in this week, half full, and I watched them look inside the bin, clip a leaflet on the handle, mark it on a device, and off they went.

“Am I missing something here? It’s no biggie this week, as it’s a small amount, but am I just going to have to use the black bin for all of it now?”

Another resident added:

“Don’t bother recycling. About 70% of the blue bins around us haven’t been emptied.

“Apparently, even though it says on waste that it’s recyclable, Doncaster Council can’t deal with it! Grey bin for everything now, to landfill, simples!”

Similar comments were made on Facebook groups for residents in Woodlands, Adwick, Carcroft, Bentley and Arksey.

A resident told the Local Democracy Reporting Service:

“The majority of residents are highly frustrated that blue bins containing items that are perfectly recyclable, are being tagged and left unemptied.

“We are no longer allowed to recycle certain items as the council state they don’t have the recycling facilities.

“I have had several discussions with friends and neighbours and almost everyone is using the black bin now. While residents are wanting to recycle, the council are not making it easy.”

In response to criticisms, Doncaster Council has launched a campaign to remind residents what can be recycled.

Coun Mark Houlbrook, Cabinet Member for Sustainability and Waste, said: “We have had to take a firmer stance, so if you find a tag on your bin it means something has been put in there that we can’t accept to be recycled and you need to take it out before it can be collected.

“The only accepted items in the blue bin are plastic bottles, clean paper and card, tins, or cans (including aerosol cans) and tin foil.

“Please do not include plastic food trays, yoghurt pots and plastic bags. These are low grade plastics and are difficult to separate and send for recycling. We have even seen nappies and dog poo bags being put in blue bins.”