Plans for Doncaster to become home to first UNSECO biosphere reserve in the north of England

Councillors have supported plans for Doncaster to establish a biosphere reserve in its peatlands.

On Wednesday (6 November) Doncaster Council’s cabinet supported plans to establish a UNESCO biosphere reserve in the borough.

It follows the authority being granted ‘candidate status’ for the proposal by the UK Man and Biosphere Committee last month.

UNESCO biosphere reserves are biodiverse areas of land which combine ecological research, conservation and human activity.

There are currently 738 of these across the world, including seven in the UK, however none of these are in the north of England.

If approved by UNESCO, the site will be located in the Doncaster Humberhead region.

It will be the first non-coastal reserve in the UK, prioritising the conservation of the borough’s species-rich peatlands.

The Humberhead peatlands account for approximately 30 percent of remaining lowland raised mire in England.

Discussion around the need to protect the peatlands began in 2020, following wildfires on Hatfield Moors.

The council has been conducting background research into establishing the reserve since 2022, with work having accelerated this year.

Biosphere reserves consist of three key areas – an internal core area dedicated to conservation, a buffer zone used for research and landscape management, and a transition area consisting of residential and economic activity.

A report created by the council stated that the biosphere could have economic, social and natural benefits for the borough.

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones said: “A UNESCO biosphere will not bring any new restrictions, but will create many opportunities for Doncaster.

“It will allow for further protection of our nationally important peatlands carbon store and allow us opportunities to attract investment into the area, green jobs, and put Doncaster on the map to a wider audience.

“The Biosphere gives us the opportunity for carbon capture projects, enhancing our ability to meet our Net Zero targets whilst also providing opportunities for businesses in terms of potential investment and creating jobs around sustainable industries and wider supply chains.”

Several potential stakeholders have expressed interest including Natural England, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and Yorkshire Water.

A public consultation over the plans is set to take place in Spring, ahead of the council submitting a full application to UNESCO.