Over 1,300 residents took part in Doncaster Council’s litter pick initiative

Each year, the council promotes the Great British Spring Clean, a national initiative which was created by charity group Keep Britain Tidy.

The event saw litter picking events take place across the borough with residents and politicians getting involved.

One of the largest events was Armthorpe Litter Pick (pictured) which saw Dame Rosie Winterton MP and parish councillors take part.

Lots took part in litter pick

In a Twitter post, the council revealed:

70 litter pick events were held

1,500 bags of litter were collected

1,300 people volunteered

1,100 miles were walked in total

997 litter pickers were loaned out

423 hi vis vests were loaned out

Doncaster Council wrote: “Thank you to everybody who took part in this year’s Great British Spring Clean. Dozens of schools, businesses, community groups and volunteers have done the borough – and themselves – proud.