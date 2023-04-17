Over 1,300 residents took part in Doncaster Council’s litter pick initiative
Doncaster Council has revealed the statistics for the success of this year’s litter picking campaign.
Each year, the council promotes the Great British Spring Clean, a national initiative which was created by charity group Keep Britain Tidy.
The event saw litter picking events take place across the borough with residents and politicians getting involved.
One of the largest events was Armthorpe Litter Pick (pictured) which saw Dame Rosie Winterton MP and parish councillors take part.
In a Twitter post, the council revealed:
- 70 litter pick events were held
- 1,500 bags of litter were collected
- 1,300 people volunteered
- 1,100 miles were walked in total
- 997 litter pickers were loaned out
- 423 hi vis vests were loaned out
Doncaster Council wrote: “Thank you to everybody who took part in this year’s Great British Spring Clean. Dozens of schools, businesses, community groups and volunteers have done the borough – and themselves – proud.
“Their hard work has helped to keep Doncaster a clean space for all to enjoy!”