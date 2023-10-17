The Mayor of Doncaster has stated that there are no plans to introduce emissions regulations on drivers in the borough amidst a push towards sustainable travel.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones shared that there are no plans to implement a Clean Air Zone (CAZ) anywhere in the borough, adding that she “does not want to see” this policy being introduced.

CAZs place fines upon people driving through certain areas if their vehicle does not meet emissions standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have recently been implemented by local authorities in areas including Sheffield, Greater Manchester and Bradford.

No plans like the one in Sheffield.

Doncaster Council has encouraged sustainable transport through policy including the unveiling of an Active Travel route through the city centre and improvements to the Trans Pennine Trail.

Its policy is in line with the government’s goal to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Mayor Jones said: “The government transport policy and regeneration schemes continue to push for a modal shift to encourage people to walk, to cycle and to use public transport which is very important, whether our funding comes from Transforming Cities, City Region Sustainable Transport Fund or Levelling Up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have no plans for low emission zones in Doncaster, and I do not want to see clean air zones in Doncaster either.

“The most effective way to reduce harmful emissions from transport is to decarbonise our transport network, to implement the infrastructure for electric vehicle charging, to encourage walking, cycling and transport by rail where possible and improve public transport. I hope to move onto electric buses so we really are doing our bit to achieve clean air.

“These all require long-term funding from government and at the moment funding is rather piecemeal, small amount after small amount. If government are serious about really making the best use of public transport, give us the funding required to have transport fit for the 21st century.”

The council’s sustainable transport policies have been criticised by MP Nick Fletcher for Don Valley, who claimed that active travel was turning the city centre into a “ghost town”.