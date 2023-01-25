New project seeks help from landowners to restore peatlands across the Humberhead Levels

Areas identified with potential for peatland restoration from these first initial surveys could be brought into plans for future peatland restoration, with around £2.4m of funding already secured for part of this next phase.

The project is led by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust with Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust and Lincolnshire Wildlife Trusts on behalf of a partnership including City of Doncaster Council, North Lincolnshire Council, the Environment Agency and Natural England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The peatland soils that conservationists are most keen to survey lie along the River Idle, the River Torne and on lowlands moving north from Idle Valley, to Bawtry, Epworth and Thorne and Hatfield Moors NNR. A map of the area is available here.

Skylark by David Tipling

Farmers could play an essential part in capturing and locking in carbon – the biggest contributor to a rapidly changing climate as well as creating a richer habitat for wildlife including birds of prey, skylark, rare plants, and pollinating insects that are currently in decline.

Mike Winstanley, regional manager at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust said: “There is huge and exciting potential for future lowland peat restoration across the Humberhead Levels but we first need to collect valuable information about the soil, and also plants and insects to help us identify the most appropriate solutions to recover nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We therefore invite landowners and farmers to work with us to discover more about their local landscapes and to better understand how lowland peat restoration may be included in private carbon market finance schemes or future government funding, such as the proposed Environmental Land Management Schemes. It is essential that we work in partnership with farmers and landowners if we are to successfully restore peatlands to capture carbon, produce sustainable crops and improve wildlife habitats.”

The scheme is also supported by City of Doncaster Council who provide match funding and advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Smith, Head of Sustainability at City of Doncaster Council, said: “This information will be vital to assessing how much land within the borough has the potential to be part of plans for future peatland restoration.

“This is a joint partnership initiative across different counties and agencies, demonstrating the importance of joint working when it comes to reducing carbon and improving biodiversity not just locally but regionally and nationally. I urge all landowners and farmers to come together and work with us on this project which could have long lasting impact going on for generations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad