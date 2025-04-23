MP calls for further changes to plans for UKs largest solar farm across Rotherham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Rotherham MP is calling for further changes to the proposed Whitestone Solar Farm – set to become the UK’s largest if approved – warning that the current plans still fall short despite recent revisions.

Jake Richards, MP for Rother Valley, said he “cannot support” the latest version of the solar farm proposals, despite welcoming the changes already made.

The multi-site project named Whitestone, which could power around 250,000 homes, would be built on parcels of Green Belt land stretching across Rotherham to its border with Doncaster. If given the green light, it would dwarf the UK’s current largest solar installation in North Yorkshire, which produces up to 55MW.

The proposed solar farm includes farmland once earmarked for HS2 development and would span numerous rural areas – from Ulley, Aston and Brampton-en-le-Morthen to parts of Kiveton Park, Harthill, and Woodall – raising concerns among residents and local leaders about the environmental and visual impact on countryside communities.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Whitestone Solar Farm said the revised proposals directly reflect feedback received during the first round of public consultation.

Due to the project’s national scale, final approval would rest with Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, not Rotherham Council. If consented, construction could begin as early as 2027 and take up to three years to complete.

The developers, Green Nation, confirmed the scheme has undergone significant revisions, including a 25 per cent reduction in scale and changes to the layout to avoid land considered especially sensitive by local residents.

Despite these revisions, Mr Richards remains concerned about the proposal as it currently stands, saying that residents in Harthill, Woodall, Aston, Brampton-en-le-Morthen, and Ulley still have valid concerns about the impact on the Green Belt and local environment.

He added: “I cannot support these plans. Whilst I support the government’s plans for more renewable energy to cut bills and end our reliance on foreign supplies, my priority is always my constituents.

“Residents in the affected areas – Harthill, Woodall, Aston, Brampton-en-le-Morthen and Ulley – are rightly worried about this and I will stand with them.

“I will continue to work with the developer, urging them to make further changes. And over the coming months, I will be holding further public meetings for residents.”

“We are grateful for the continued engagement we have been having with MPs, local councils and parish councils about the updated proposals for Whitestone Solar Farm.

“In response to our first consultation, we have changed our design to ensure it was informed by feedback given from the local community. We currently have environmental assessments ongoing and will be coming back out for a second consultation later this year on the updated proposals.”

Green Nation says the solar farm has been designed to be a temporary development, allowing for eventual return of the land to its current use. They also claim the project can support biodiversity and recreational opportunities—key Green Belt principles.