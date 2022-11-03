MP calls for councillors to tidy their wards following success of Finningley community skip

The Finningley community skip is a regular initiative funded through the ward’s budget which helps people dispose of large rubbish if they cannot get to a waste centre.

Nick Fletcher, the MP for Don Valley, has called for other councillors to take the same approach to help reduce fly tipping.

Mr Fletcher said: “I would like to see this initiative taken up across Doncaster by all councillors of whatever political persuasion.

There are six Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs) in Doncaster

“It would be an important step forward in tidying up our area. There is nothing worse than fly tipping and rubbish to bring down an area.

“I have been criticised by many for seeking to tidy up our town/city but to me it’s so important that we do just that if we are at all serious about bringing new investment and new businesses to Doncaster.”

Coun Steve Cox, one of Finningley’s three councillors, said that feedback has been incredibly positive: “Most of the comments are, why is this not done in our ward?

“We have seen over previous years the issues of fly tipping and the access to tip sites change. We also know that many of us have rubbish collecting up in our garages or sheds without the ability to get it removed.

“In desperation some residents may contact a van man to remove it without the knowledge of where it’s gone. To take a skip to residents seems to help resolve some of the issues.

“We also found that engagement from DMBC officers worked in our ward very well. It gives residents a chance to chat, we have had elderly residents turn up with a small bag of rubbish. We have found out that they are alone and in need of some support.

“It ticks many boxes; the skips are not just placed on a site. Someone is always with it, to help.”

The next skip will be at Kilham Hall in Branton on 19 November.

