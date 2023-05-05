News you can trust since 1925
Mexborough junior footballers get involved in park clean up

Members of a Mexborough junior football club got involved in clearing up a park.

By Shannon Mower
Published 5th May 2023, 16:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 16:08 BST

Children from Mexborough Knights JFC teamed up with local community group Mexborough Neighbourhood Network to clear litter from Manvers Park.

The group succeeded in clearing 20 bags of litter from the park as part of a local initiative, Mexborough Neighbourhood Network clean-up event.

It is part of the wider Keep Britain Tidy Campaign, which saw Doncaster Council host its Great British Spring Clean last month.

Mexborough's youbg litter pickersMexborough's youbg litter pickers
They were joined by local councillor and director of social enterprise Food Aware CIC, Sean Gibbons.

Coun. Sean Gibbons said: ” Huge thanks to all of the fab young people & parents at Mexborough Knights JFC for their fantastic efforts on Saturday clearing all of this rubbish from Manvers Park as part of of Mexborough Neighbourhood Network cleanup event!

“It was a real pleasure to support and provide some refreshments via Food Aware CIC.”

Food Aware CIC is a non-profit organisation which works to reduce food waste by diverting foods that are being unnecassarily wasted.

Mexborough Knights JFC is a local youth football club open to all children aged between four and twelve.

The names of the club members who got involved in the clean up were shared to celebrate their hard work:

  • Honey Lee

  • Brooke Clegg

  • Riley Atkinson

  • Alfie Hardwick

  • Charlie Hardwick

  • Jacob Hanman

  • Jayden Herbert

  • Jack Mercer

  • Freddie Froggatt

  • Amelia Herbert

  • Aleisha Middlebrooke

  • Jacob Mills

  • Samual Wroe

  • Josh Eccles

They were led by Richard Lee, Chairman of the football group.

