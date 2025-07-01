Major road closed as Yorkshire Water fix a burst main
A temporary road closure is currently in place on Doncaster Road (A6023) between Mexborough and Clayfield (S26) whilst Yorkshire Water contract partners, M Group, carry out a repair to a burst main.
A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “Our teams are currently on site, working as quickly as they can to complete the repair.
“The temporary road closure and diversion are in place so that the work can be carried out safely. We’d like to thank road users and local residents for their patience whilst we carry out this important repair.”
They added that the burst has been fixed and contractors will be working on the backfill and road reinstatement later today but the traffic management might be there for longer so it can set.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.