Now in its ninth year, the Great British Spring Clean, organised by Keep Britain Tidy, will take place between March 15-31, 2024.

Whether you are a resident, community group, business, school or individual, we want you to take part.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As recently as 2022, the council claimed a prestigious award for its commitment to bringing more than a thousand volunteers across the borough together to help tackle litter issues and spread awareness on environmental issues at the Keep Britain Tidy Awards.

In the 2023 campaign litter pickers carried out over 70 litter pick events across Doncaster, over 1,500 bags of litter were collected, and volunteers covered over 1100 miles.

Nearly 1,000 litter pickers and 423 Hi-Viz vests were again loaned out, some of which were kept by volunteers as they had become passionate about litter picking and wanted to continue after the campaign finished.

Statistics show that:- 85% of people who took part in 2022* agreed that they felt more pride for their local area- 71% agreed that they feel more a part of their local community- 69% agreed or strongly agreed that they are more aware of the litter issues in their local area

Councillor Joe Blackham, cabinet member for Enforcement, said: “The Great British Spring Clean is one of the highlights in the calendar. It’s when everyone comes together after winter and makes a difference in their community.

“We have been supportive of this initiative from its inception and have seen a dramatic increase in the number of people doing their bit on a regular basis. We will continue to do as much as we can to support anyone who wants to help, by loaning all the litter picking equipment they require.

“Everyone knows there is never an excuse to drop litter. It spoils the environment for all of us, as well as threatening our local wildlife and beautiful countryside and open spaces that we have in Doncaster. We are very grateful to all our fantastic volunteers who support us in our fight against littering.”

Get in touch via @MyDoncaster and share your photos, videos and posts using hashtag: #GBSpringClean