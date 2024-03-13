Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of the 2024 Great British Spring Clean, an initiative from the charity Keep Britain Tidy, Lakeside Village management and staff from their cleaning contractor Aston Services Group and design partner, Wish Agency, took to the streets to collect litter in the local area.

And in total The Lakeside Litter Pick collected a total of nine full bags of rubbish.

Back for its ninth year, the Great British Spring Clean is the nation’s biggest mass-action environmental campaign. The Great British Spring Clean and Great Big School Clean 2024 takes place from 15-31 March. This year the campaign is spreading the word that the environment belongs to everyone and is also recognising the hundreds of thousands of #LitterHeroes from many different communities who are uniting to help tackle litter.

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village, (fourth from right) with the rest of the Lakeside Village, Aston Services Group and Wish litter picking team.

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “Volunteering to do litter picking is something that our team really enjoys and has been doing for a number of years. It’s important to find ways to give back to our local community and each do what we can to help keep Doncaster and Britain clean and tidy.

“We were thrilled with the nine bags we collected and to contribute in this way as the centre takes our environmental responsibility very seriously. Thanks to all who took part including colleagues from Aston Services and Wish.”

For more information about Keep Britain Tidy, visit www.keepbritaintidy.org