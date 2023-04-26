Labour’s Doncaster Central candidate shows support for bill to end sewage dumping

Doncaster Central candidate Sally Jameson signed a letter supporting a bill by Labour which would outlaw sewage dumping in rivers.

The party today used an Opposition Day motion in Parliament, forcing time to be created for a debate on the new Water Quality Bill next week.

The bill would legally require monitoring of all sewage outlets, impose automatic fines for sewage dumping, implement a legally binding target to reduce dumping and require a reduction strategy to be published.

Sally Jameson

It comes after 265 Conservative MPs voted down an amendment to regulate dumping of sewage in January.

Voters included Nick Fletcher MP, who represents the Don Valley constituency.

The bill was introduced by Shadow Environment Secretary Jim McMahon, who wrote a letter to Conservative MPs asking them to vote in favour of it.

66 Labour candidates across the UK signed the letter including Sally Jameson, who hopes to replace Dame Rosie Winterton MP in the next election following her retirement.

The letter reads:

“During the passage of the Environment Act, Conservative MPs had the opportunity to support a Labour-backed amendment that would have brought an end to sewage dumping.

“However, instead of putting the country first, Tory MPs walked through the voting lobbies to block these changes and continue the Tory sewage scandal.

“This is despite the consequences for our environment, for public health and for businesses that rely on the beauty and nature of Britain to attract visitors and thrive.

“No-one should have to worry about whether they are able to enjoy our areas of outstanding beauty or if they are encountering raw sewage by taking a dip in our waters. No business should have to worry about Tory sanctioned sewage dumping impacting their trade.

“If the Government and Tory MPs fail to vote for the Opposition Day Motion or fail to support the current version of the Bill, you will be voting for a secondtime to continue the Tory sewage scandal.”

