The program is part of the South Yorkshire Mayor’s pledge to plant 1.4 million trees across the region.

The trees are available to individuals and community groups who can register for a share of the 30,000 free trees available in South Yorkshire this year.

The trees will be delivered this tree planting season (up until April), along with instructions on how to plant trees and aftercare to give them their best hope of thriving.

The initiative aims to promote positive climate action, wildlife biodiversity, and community engagement.

TCV’s I Dig Trees programme goes from strength to strength with well over 3.4 million trees planted so far, in species-rich pocket forests across the UK. This is all made possible with the help of thousands of dedicated community groups and volunteers.

You can see where the planting has happened so far on TCV’s interactive tree map: www.tcv.org.uk/i-dig-trees-free-trees/#your-impact

All projects will feed into TCV’s pledge to plant five million trees as part of their 2021-25 strategy. Habitat management and nature-based climate change solutions, such as tree planting, are central to TCV’s work, and inspiring a connection with nature through TCV projects supports more pro-environmental behaviours.

Joe Coles, TCV Tree Programme Manager, said: “TCV is incredibly proud to work with the South Yorkshire Mayor, Oliver Coppard. Planting trees is one of the most effective ways to combat climate change and promote biodiversity. We are thrilled to offer free trees to communities in South Yorkshire and encourage everyone to take part in this initiative. Together, we can make a difference for our planet and future generations.”

Oliver Coppard, South Yorkshire Mayor, said: “Planting more trees isn’t just good for the planet, they help improve air quality, protect against flooding, and they’ve even been shown to improve our wellbeing. That’s why we’re planting 1.4 million trees across South Yorkshire,

one for every person who lives here. To help us achieve that goal, I am delighted with our collaboration with the brilliant team at The Conservation Volunteers, who will be instrumental in reaching our target of 30,000 trees this tree planting season.”

Native trees and woodlands are one of the best ways of combating climate change. By having an abundant supply of trees, we are able to better mitigate the impacts of a changing climate through reducing flood risk in river catchments and reducing street temperatures in our urban centres.

Good planting and aftercare will give these precious broadleaf trees the best possible start in life, leaving a lasting green legacy for communities to enjoy throughout the seasons. Advice on successful planting and aftercare can be found on TCV’s YouTube channel:

To join in as an individual or community group in South Yorkshire, sign up for free trees here: https://www.tcv.org.uk/symca-free-trees/