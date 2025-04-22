Hull Trains and Lumo shine a spotlight on the sustainability of rail travel to mark World Earth Day

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 15:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The pioneering open access rail operators Lumo and Hull Trains are marking the annual World Earth Day (22nd April 25) by shining a spotlight on the environmental benefits of catching the train instead of driving or flying.

The annual global occasion is all about highlighting the importance of protecting the environment, with events taking place to mark it across the world.

Rail is one of the greenest ways to travel, with just 1.5 percent of transport emissions coming from this mode of transport. In fact, one person driving in a medium petrol car produces more than four times as much greenhouse gas per passenger mile compared to travelling by rail.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hull Trains and Lumo have continually sought to minimise their environmental impact and support initiatives that are good for the planet. Lumo, for example, is the UK’s first operator with fully electric trains on all of its journeys, making it a staggering 25 times cleaner than flying.

Hull Trains and Lumo shine a spotlight on the sustainability of rail travel to mark World Earth Day.Hull Trains and Lumo shine a spotlight on the sustainability of rail travel to mark World Earth Day.
Hull Trains and Lumo shine a spotlight on the sustainability of rail travel to mark World Earth Day.

Hull Trains, meanwhile, operates groundbreaking bi-mode trains which run on both electric and diesel. Running on electricity allows them to decrease emissions, whilst also decreasing noise pollution.

Travelling by Hull Trains from Hull to London King’s Cross is a 92 per cent saving of CO2 compared to using a car, with that figure increasing to 96 per cent from Doncaster to the same destination.

Martijn Gilbert, Managing Director of Lumo and Hull Trains, said: “World Earth Day is the perfect time to remind people just how environmentally friendly travelling by train is. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do at both Lumo and Hull Trains.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our eco-friendly approach extends to every part of our businesses. For example, our paper-free Lumo office is ranked among the top 10 percent of the most sustainable new non-domestic buildings in the UK. Meanwhile, our brilliant Hull Trains team recently organised a special beach clean in Bridlington in partnership with charity partners the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.

“As open access operators, we don’t receive any government funding, with all of our revenue self-driven. We’re proud to invest in sustainability and to set the standard for green travel.”

Find out more about the benefits of both Lumo and Hull Trains here.

Related topics:Hull TrainsHullCO2DoncasterYorkshire Wildlife TrustSustainability

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice