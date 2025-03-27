Huge solar farm near Doncaster reduced following community feedback

Plans for a huge solar farm near to Doncaster have been scaled back and reduced in size in response to community feedback.

Developers Green Nation have released updated plans for Whitestone Solar Farm near to Conisbrough, showing a reduction of around one fourth of the area to be used for solar panels.

These changes are in response to community feedback from the recent consultation, which has seen locals criticise the size of the scheme.

Whitestone is a proposed solar farm that would be located between Rotherham and Doncaster and connect into the National Grid at Brinsworth Substation.

Green Nation is the developer behind the project, a UK company established in 2011 that is now a leading developer of solar in the UK.

‘During our first consultation, which was held from 18 November 2024 to 31 January 2025, we presented our initial proposals for Whitestone. During this time, we received considerable feedback from the community and want to thank everyone who took the time to engage with the consultation,’ explained Jonathan Thompson, CEO of Green Nation.

‘In response to the feedback, we have made significant changes to the design. This includes removing panels near homes and villages near the project boundary, as well as along public rights of way. In total, we have removed 279 hectares (689 acres).’

These areas would not have any solar panels or other above-ground infrastructure. Some will now be set aside for environmental enhancement and mitigation and would be planted with a mix of native grasses and wildflowers to support wildlife and increase biodiversity.

In addition to the offsets already included around hedgerows, public footpaths and other environmental features, the area for solar development and associated infrastructure would now only account for around half of the total updated site area.

The updated proposals can be viewed on the project website: whitestonesolarfarm.co.uk

Later this autumn, Green Nation will hold a second consultation on the updated proposals and preliminary results of the environmental assessments. Closer to the autumn, the community will be notified of the details of the consultation and how to take part.

The project team can be contacted by calling freephone 0800 688 9936 or by emailing [email protected].