Grand £1.9 million scheme to ease flooding problems in South Ferriby in the Isle of Axholme

Ambitious plans to help flood hit communities in the Isle of Axholme have been submitted to North Lincolnshire Council by The Environment Agency.

EA is aiming to have the scheme’s main contractor appointed by the end of January 2019, for a proposed development including the construction of a Flood Alleviation Scheme between the CEMEX Plant and South Ferriby – approximately three kilometres long.

A man surveys flood damage to his property in South Ferriby in 2013

The scheme comprises of new embankments, raising and increasing the footprint of an existing flood embankment, raising and replacing existing flood defence walls, new flood defence walls and installation of fixings for demountable flood defences.

Temporary works include soil stockpiling, site compounds, access points from the A1077 and footpath diversions.

The exact location of the proposed scheme is on land in the vicinity of Ferriby Sluice, Sluice Road, South Ferriby (also within Winteringham and Winterton Parishes).

Isle MP, Andrew Percy, who has long campaigned for flood defence help, said: “'This is another important step as we try to ensure that South Ferriby is better protected into the future. I have worked closely with North Lincolnshire Council and the EA to secure millions of pounds of funding from the Government for these works and we are all delighted that the plans are progressing.”

Back in July £40 million of extra funding to boost regeneration and better protect thousands of homes against flooding, was announced by the government. South Ferriby Flood Alleviation Scheme has received £1.9m in funding as part of this announcement, which will go towards better protecting 144 homes and more than 5,000 hectares of agricultural land by 2021.

South Ferriby suffered great losses in December 2013, when 129 properties and 1,000 hectares of land were flooded, with an estimated £50m worth of economic loss. Mike Dugher, Humber manager for the Environment Agency, said: “This government funding will help the Environment Agency unlock millions of pounds worth of partnership funding for the South Ferriby Flood Alleviation Scheme.”