Future Focused: Hull Trains new partnership with Yorkshire Wildlife Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust is a charity, established in 1946, dedicated to conserving, protecting and restoring wildlife and wild places in Yorkshire.

Hull Trains provided colleagues with the opportunity to select their favoured charity of the year, and Yorkshire Wildlife Trust was the clear winner. The two organisations will be organising a joint schedule of events throughout the year, including recognising the charity by proudly displaying their logo on the side of one the company’s Paragon train fleet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull Trains’ service runs along the East Coast Mainline service right through to London, visiting and travelling through key local communities for Yorkshire Wildlife Trust. The charity has dedicated visitors centres on the route including Spurn Discovery Centre, near Hull, North Cave wetlands

Hull Trains Service Delivery Director, Lou Mendham (left) with Yorkshire Wildlife Trust Director Fundraising and Engagement, Amanda Spivack (right).

between Brough and Howden and Potteric Carr, located near Doncaster.

The new partnership was officially launched last month with the charity able to address Hull Trains colleagues during the company’s annual team Excellence Awards. Following the Earth Day event this month, the two organisations will be working even closer together to develop a year-long

programme of events, including a local beach clean initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim is also to jointly reach out directly to schools and colleges to help educate the next generation on the challenges we all face and discuss some of the key actions that we can take to protect our planet and wildlife species.

During its 24 year history, Hull Trains has worked hard to build a community focused business. As well as sponsoring local sports teams, Hull Trains actively engages with the communities on its route and has provided free travel for attendees of local community music festivals, Humber Street Sesh and has regularly topped customer satisfaction charts.

Hull Trains Service Delivery Director, Lou Mendham, said: “We’re delighted to announce our new charity partnership with Yorkshire Wildlife Trust on Earth Day. This charity was chosen by our team as their charity of choice to support this year. We all have one home that we share, so it’s vitally important that we work together to protect our planet and all of the various species on it.

“We hope that this new partnership can help to raise awareness of current issues and also open dialogue with the next generation to engage them early in the changes we all need to make,” she continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust Director Fundraising and Engagement, Amanda Spivack added: “The partnership with Hull Trains is a really exciting one for us at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.

“They have fantastic business connections, as well as great consumer exposure in the region. One of the key aims of the partnership is to highlight the benefits of train travel over other forms of travel, particularly with reference to the climate crisis we face and protecting some of Yorkshire’s most valuable wildlife habitats so nature can thrive.”