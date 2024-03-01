Frenchgate environmental pledge sees more than 100 tonnes of recycling
Bosses are marking the success of the Our Planet Pledge ahead of its second phase ‘You, Me and the Sea’ which will focus on reducing the consumption of plastic and saving our seas and oceans amid the crisis facing habitats and wildlife.
Since the campaign was launched, Frenchgate has recycled over three tonnes of plastic and over 103 tonnes of cardboard.
The next phase of Our Planet Pledge continues the message of “small changes make a big difference” and will see the Centre encouraging customers to carry reusable water bottles and reminding them to bring their own shopping bags.
Last year the Centre partnered with local schools XP, XP East, Plover, Green Top, Carcroft School, Norton Junior and Norton Infants with pupils making their own pledges and displaying them. Additionally, they have shared tips about how we can all shop and live greener across social media.
Ian Leech at Frenchgate said: “Everyone at the Centre is very happy about how successful Our Planet Pledge has been, and we’re so excited for the next phase where we will champion taking action together to join the revolution against plastic.
“As an important part of the community, the Centre took on this challenge to show some responsibility and to help our staff and customers know the best ways to live and shop greener. We’re delighted to have been able to play our part in promoting the mindset of making small changes today to make a big difference tomorrow.”