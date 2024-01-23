Eco-Power going green with new fleet of vehicles but help is needed to name its new mascot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster-based Eco-Power has made significant investment into its waste management division in recent months with the addition of 16 new state-of-the-art skip trucks, collection vehicles and grab wagons.

The new fleet has had a superhero-themed makeover, with the Eco-Power character fighting waste with the slogan ‘fighting grime, one skip at a time.’

And the character will give talks across the community to spread the message of recycling and reducing waste in order to protect the planet.

Can you name the new mascot?

But there is a problem – the new hero does not have a name.

That is where the people of Doncaster come in. Eco-Power and Club Doncaster have launched a competition to give the hero a name.

As well as having the honour of naming the superhero, the winner will be invited to a future Doncaster Rovers game as guests of Eco-Power in the club’s hospitality suite.

Eco-Power group commercial director Louis Calders said: “Our new superhero has been introduced as a fun way of visually engaging younger members of the community when they see our trucks across the city as we want to extend the environmental message further.

“The new fleet of vehicles marks a pivotal moment for Eco-Power Skips. The investment outlines our dedication to providing our customers with a best-in-class solution while minimising our environmental footprint.”

The entire new fleet is equipped with Euro 6 engines designed to significantly lower harmful emissions while enhancing fuel efficiency to help create a cleaner and more sustainable future for Doncaster and South Yorkshire.

Club Doncaster chief commercial officer Jon Warburton said: “Eco-Power Group have been a 100Club Partner of the club for more than two years now and have helped us to achieve our own green objectives.

“The work they are setting out to engage in across the city is extremely valuable and has our full support and we hope to see many suggestions for what Eco-Power should name their new caped crusader.”

To enter the competition to name the new Eco-Power superhero, email [email protected] or do so in person in Donny Dog’s Kennel at the Eco-Power Stadium when Rovers host Stockport County on January 27.