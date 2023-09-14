The village of Hooton Pagnell, and, inset, the nearby fields where an earth tremor is thought to have been centresd. Main Picture: National World. Inset picture: Google

The quake was described by researchers on VolcanoDiscovery.com, who have used seismogram information from Britain and Ireland to estimate that the epicentre was around the Doncaster area

They believe the tremor happened on Saturday, September 9, at around 9.45pm, at latitude 53.58068°N, longitude 1.25824°W, which it is believed would put it between Barnsley and Doncaster. Google maps places those co-ordinates in fields near the village of Hooton Pagnell.

The site describes it as a 'reported quake or seismic-like event.

It says the magnitude is unknown, and that the depth was 10km, and describes the shaking intensity as 'very weak shaking'.

The site also reports three individual accounts of the tremor by individuals who sent in detauls of their experiences.

One, from Barnsley, states: "very weak shaking."