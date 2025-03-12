Doncaster women make fashion statement in Plastic Fantastic workshops

Women of Doncaster have been weaving away magic in Plastic Fantastic workshops, making items of art and clothing from waste items with World Women Wellbeing CIC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The workshops help to recognise the importance of reduce, reuse, recycle, by reimagining items such as toilet rolls, plastic waste, aluminium, shopping bags, bin liners and more by creating fashionable clothing items, whilst having lots of fun.

Participants have also taken action with riverside litter picks, helping to keep waterways around Doncaster clean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamra Alam, Director of World Women Wellbeing CIC confirmed: “We look forward to embracing change within the Doncaster community, by teaching creative educational skills that can have a positive movement towards sustainable living, and an economical impact towards saving more and spending less.

Participants and staff cleaning up near the Bentley Mill Dike.

"We encourage everyone in the community to join our Plastic Fantastic workshops and litter picks, as well as our fashion show in 2025.”

To find our more about Plastic Fantastic, visit www.worldwomenwellbeing.co.uk or email [email protected].

Plastic Fantastic is funded by All Hands on the Don, a National Lottery Heritage Fund project from the Don Catchment Rivers Trust, that provides opportunities for people to learn about their local river, with an emphasis on wellbeing, community participation, and heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From school sessions to volunteering, citizen science to an arts programme, apprenticeships, and angling - it shines a light on what a special place the River Don is.

Alex Liversidge, Project Officer said: “Plastic Fantastic really fit the brief for our Community Grant Scheme, which is designed to fund local projects by local groups, with a focus on engaging people with the River Don.

"Their project is bringing people together for a common cause and is educating them on the issues which our rivers face, in particular, plastic pollution. There is also a strong element of volunteer involvement, which is integral to the work we do as a charity. What is also really encouraging is that it is helping people explore local green and blue spaces.”

All Hands on the Don is made possible with funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, The Garfield Weston Foundation and other funders. To find our more