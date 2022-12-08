The government announced a £500 million investment on Tuesday that will go towards making schools in England more energy efficient.

Each secondary school in Doncaster will receive an average of £42,000, primary schools £16,000 and further education groups £290,000.

It comes during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis which has seen energy prices rise by more than 54 percent.

Schools in Doncaster will benefit from the investment

Instalments could include better heating controls, insulation of buildings and pipes or a switch to energy efficient heating.

Along with the investment, the government also committed to an extra £2 billion of funding for schools next year and the year following.

It means that average funding per pupil will rise by give percent compared to this year.

Doncaster was ranked the ninth most vulnerable area in England to the effects of the cost-of-living crisis earlier this year.

Coun Lani-Mae Ball, Portfolio Holder for Education, Skills and Young People, responded to the announcement: “The country is facing an energy crisis and schools, as well as households, need help and support. We welcome longer term investment but I hope this grant will also urgently help schools with their energy needs in the short term as I know that many schools across Doncaster are struggling.

“I have visited schools and most are trying to minimise the use of heating to save money, it’s not acceptable for our children to be cold when they are trying to learn. It’s distracting and could lead to illnesses like coughs & colds. Schools need money urgently to cover the immediate costs of the energy crisis.”

Energy costs are only set to rise further next year, by an estimated 20 percent in April.

The government’s Energy Relief Scheme which supports businesses is also set to end at the same time.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: “Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine is driving up energy prices worldwide, so it is important to look at the things we can do to make classrooms more energy efficient and resilient to price fluctuations.